‘Hopefully we will be providing a little bit more joy’: Breathitt County Schools receives hundreds of toys for kids in the flooded community

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of toys were delivered to Breathitt County High School on Friday from a toy drive hosted by Magoffin County Schools and the city of Salyersville.

The toys were distributed to different schools in the Breathitt County School District.

Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows delivered the toys.

“We had seen the footage of toys that had been washed up by the side of the road, and we began to think about what kids had lost,” Meadows said.

He spent time with Breathitt County Schools Superintendent Phillip Watts while he was at the school on Friday.

“We’re thankful for the community. It’s our next door neighbor and we’re excited to be able to redistribute all of the toys and supplies they brought to our student and staff,” said Watts.

Officials with Magoffin County Schools and the city of Salyersville said they hope to provide the kids in the Breathitt County community a sense of normalcy.

“To be able to help and to help your neighbors it’s a good feeling, and to know that hopefully we will be providing a little bit more joy,” said Meadows.

