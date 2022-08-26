High School Scoreboard - August 25, 2022
BOYS SOCCER
Ashland Blazer 2, Lawrence County 1
Barbourville 10, Knox Central 0
Belfry 4, Pikeville 0
Corbin 8, Whitley County 0
Hazard 1, Letcher Central 0
Madison Central 5, South Laurel 1
Perry Central 5, Johnson Central 2
Somerset 2, Casey County 1
Southwestern 2, East Jessamine 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Perry Central 10, McCreary Central 0
Harlan County 6, Bell County 2
Lawrence County 13, Shelby Valley 0
Letcher Central 10, Hazard 0
Prestonsburg 7, Martin County 1
Pulaski County 10, Russell County 0
Somerset 10, Casey County 0
VOLLEYBALL
Bell County 3, Middlesboro 0
Betsy Layne 3, Prestonsburg 0
Corbin 3, Williamsburg 0
Estill County 3, Morgan County 0
Grundy (VA) 3, Phelps 0
Harlan County 3, Harlan 0
Hazard 3, Jenkins 0
Johnson Central 3, Magoffin County 0
Lawrence County 2, Tolsia (WV) 0
Letcher Central 3, Cordia 0
Owsley County 2, Red Bird 0
Pikeville 3, Belfry 0
Pineville 3, Clay County 2
Somerset 3, Casey County 0
Southwestern 3, Rockcastle County 0
Wayne (WV) 2, Lawrence County 0
Wolfe County 3, Jackson City 1
