High School Scoreboard - August 25, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOYS SOCCER

Ashland Blazer 2, Lawrence County 1

Barbourville 10, Knox Central 0

Belfry 4, Pikeville 0

Corbin 8, Whitley County 0

Hazard 1, Letcher Central 0

Madison Central 5, South Laurel 1

Perry Central 5, Johnson Central 2

Somerset 2, Casey County 1

Southwestern 2, East Jessamine 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Perry Central 10, McCreary Central 0

Harlan County 6, Bell County 2

Lawrence County 13, Shelby Valley 0

Letcher Central 10, Hazard 0

Prestonsburg 7, Martin County 1

Pulaski County 10, Russell County 0

Somerset 10, Casey County 0

VOLLEYBALL

Bell County 3, Middlesboro 0

Betsy Layne 3, Prestonsburg 0

Corbin 3, Williamsburg 0

Estill County 3, Morgan County 0

Grundy (VA) 3, Phelps 0

Harlan County 3, Harlan 0

Hazard 3, Jenkins 0

Johnson Central 3, Magoffin County 0

Lawrence County 2, Tolsia (WV) 0

Letcher Central 3, Cordia 0

Owsley County 2, Red Bird 0

Pikeville 3, Belfry 0

Pineville 3, Clay County 2

Somerset 3, Casey County 0

Southwestern 3, Rockcastle County 0

Wayne (WV) 2, Lawrence County 0

Wolfe County 3, Jackson City 1

Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room

