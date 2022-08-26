Group in Letcher County risks life and limb to save neighbors during historic flood

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than four weeks after flash flooding devastated portions of the region, stories of survival and bravery are still pouring in.

Letcher County was one area hard-hit by flood water.

Several communities across the county were submerged when heavy rain swamped the region.

With hundreds of people needing help and first responders stretched thin, people around the county stepped up to help their neighbors.

“I don’t know you just get in that rescue mode, you see people and they’re desperate and scared and needing help. You don’t take time to really think about it, you just do what you need to do to get these people out,” Jamie Hatton said.

Hatton is the Letcher County Attorney. He said he woke up Thursday morning and expected it to be a normal day. However, Hatton would spend his day rescuing nearly 20 people.

“I’ve had a bunch of people call me a hero, and I don’t think so I was just helping people. I’m not going to lie to you, it makes me feel really cool when people say that to me. It makes me feel happy, it makes me feel humbled,” Donnie Adams said.

Adams rescued nearly 40 people from flood water.

Hatton and Adams were only two of a number of others who used boats, jet skis and kayaks to save lives, and the two men said they would do it all over again.

