First responder shortage affecting towns across the nation and in EKY

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A first responder shortage has swept the nation, causing pressure for better recruitment and retainment in metropolitan areas as well as small towns. The city of Pikeville is one of many towns in the country and region affected by this shortage.

“Every department is feeling the crunch of finding quality people.,” said Pikeville PD PIO Tony Conn. “Ourselves, all the local departments, bigger cities, fire service, dispatch centers, they are feeling the crunch of finding the quality people to fill slots.”

Officials in Pikeville said many causes are directly contributing to this shortage, including fewer applicants.

“When I first took over as director in 1999, we had so many applicants to weed through. Now, we’re not seeing that,” said Pikeville 911 and Public Safety Director Paul Maynard.

With a more competitive outside job market and more experienced first responders retiring each day across the country, this means new first responders are needed now more than ever.

“That’s leaving a big gap within our department, and other departments that people have, the other departments that municipalities and cities have,” said Pikeville FD Battalion Chief Mitch Case, “The same problem. We have to fill those gaps.”

This has led management across the nation to call for change in the way fire, police, EMS, and dispatch centers recruit new applicants and retain them.

“It’s not going to be one answer for the entire problem,” said Case. “I think it’s going to take multiple heads in different areas around the country to say, hey, what works for us?”

Maynard added that a key way to get more young people interested in jobs as first responders is to have them displayed more on social media and local job fairs more often.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.