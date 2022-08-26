Escaped Barren County inmate found in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO/WYMT) - An escaped Barren County inmate was found in Pulaski County.

Donald Shelton, 33, escaped from an assigned work release on Hiseville Park Road on Aug. 5 just before 11:30 a.m., and alerts were sent out statewide to law enforcement.

Police said that Shelton had two addresses previously used that were in Pulaski County.

On Aug. 20, Pulaski County deputies reported they saw Shelton as a passenger in a vehicle on East Highway 914.

The vehicle was stopped and Shelton ran from the vehicle, according to police.

Shelton was eventually caught by police and charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.

Police also served warrants from Barren County for the original work detail escape.

According to Kentucky State Police, Shelton was originally jailed in the Barren County Detention Center for first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and bail jumping.

Shelton was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center after his arrest.

