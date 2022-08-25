Warming up with spotty storm chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our summer weather is back in the mountains as we continue to see warmer air move in on the back side of our low pressure. This will also mean the opportunity for a few more showers and thunderstorms developing.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

An evening and overnight forecast that remains quite similar to the ones we’ve seen throughout the week so far. Mostly quiet and calm with some patchy fog possible late night and during the morning hours. Lows will be a touch warmer, though, thanks to the added moisture in the air. We’re back in the middle 60s overnight.

Another day similar to what we’ve seen on the way for Friday as we watch moisture continue to stream in from the Gulf of Mexico. Combine this with plenty of early day sunshine, this will have us back in the middle to upper 80s for daytime highs. With the added humidity, I can’t rule out a few widely scattered showers and storms to the forecast either. They should be few and far between but could contain some brief gusty winds or heavy rain. Most should diminish after dark, though, as we fall back into the middle and upper 60s for overnight lows yet again.

The Weekend and Beyond

Heading into the weekend, we’ll keep an eye out yet again for spotty afternoon showers and storms, but the bigger factor for many will be the increase in temperature. We’re still back in the middle to upper 80s for highs with plenty of opportunities for both morning and afternoon sunshine. Any storms that do pop should diminish as we head past dark with overnight lows back in the muggy middle to upper 60s.

This general pattern continues as we head into the new work week as well, with plenty of morning sunshine, allowing highs to get back up into the middle to upper 80s, before humidity allows showers and storms to pop during the afternoon hours. At least, that looks like the pattern for the first half of the week. Models are hinting that we may be able to break the pattern into something a bit cooler as we head into the midweek and beyond...stay tuned!

