Summer heat, spotty rain chances return to the mountains

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of you will likely wake up with some fog across parts of the region. The mercury will climb quickly later today though as temperatures soar.

Today and Tonight

It will be another cool morning in the mountains with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. We should see a few clouds first along with some sun later in the day and a few more clouds tonight. Highs will top out in the upper 80s while lows drop into the upper 60s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, especially in the heat of the day, but I think most of us will stay dry.

Extended Forecast

While the models are trending a little drier, I still think we have to dodge some scattered showers and storms on Friday. It would hurt to take the rain gear with you, especially if you plan on heading out to the football games in the evening. Highs should be a touch cooler thanks to the rain, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Skies should start to clear out by Friday night. Fog is possible late. Lows will drop into the mid-60s.

Stray showers are possible both weekend days with a mix of sun and clouds. We should stay in the upper 80s on Saturday for highs, but we might bust our streak of days under 90 in the month of August on Sunday. Right now, 90 is the forecast high. We’ll have to wait and see how the numbers fall at NWS Jackson.

If we don’t get to 90 on Sunday, we have another chance on Monday. A stray shower is also possible there, especially in the heat of the afternoon.

An approaching system could bring us some decent rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s a wait-and-see at this point though. Models are hinting at it pretty strongly though. Stay tuned!

