Sheriff: Man arrested in reported stolen car, found with meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Wednesday morning, a deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office made a traffic stop on a car with equipment violations.

After a license plate check, the deputy found out the car was reported stolen.

A release from the sheriff’s office said a quick investigation on the driver found he had four warrants out for his arrest.

The deputy deployed his K-9, who alerted on the car. The deputy said he found two baggies of a substance believed to be meth.

Bradley Hammons was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. He was also charged on his four outstanding warrants.

Hammons was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

