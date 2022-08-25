Riverside Christian School recovering from flooding for second time in two years

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Riverside Christian School in Breathitt County has been dealing with flood damage recently, but the July flooding is not the first time the school has dealt with flood damage.

The school has been hit by flood waters twice in the last two years.

The most recent flooding caused enough damage to require much of the school to be gutted. Administrators also decided to push the start of school back to September 6.

”Until we see those kids again in just the classroom setting and just a school setting it won’t really sink in, but part of me it almost makes me want to tear up,” said Mack Asher, the school’s Bible teacher. “Thinking about getting to see the kids actually in the school building and just having class or just having a normal conversation with them.”

Asher said this has not been an easy time for the school or the people in the area, but he believes God will get them through it.

