Power Up the Pantry kicks off Thursday across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”.

Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.

“This regional aspect of us helping ourselves in many ways. I mean, we’ve got a lot of people here in Eastern Kentucky that can come in and make those donations and support the ones that are hurting desperately,” said Bob Shurtleff, the External Affairs Manager at Kentucky Power.

People in the area said they were happy to see the outpouring of support for an area hit hard by disaster.

“We received a donation of like fruits and vegetables and grapes is one of the items that was received in the donation and the mom was just so thankful she couldn’t believe that these grapes were something that could be offered to her,” said Kathryn Williams.

Organizers said the giving hearts of the region are more important than many people realize. They encouraged people to continue giving back, even after giving events like this.

