Pineville man sentenced in drug trafficking case

Lee County, Va. (WYMT) - A Pineville man has been sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia Penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine.

Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced today that Brandon McCarty was sentenced in the Lee County Circuit Court.

Cridlin said McCarty was convicted on three counts of distributing methamphetamine, including one count of distributing more than 10 grams of the substance.

In a statement, Cridlin explained, “The lengthy sentence imposed, fifteen years to serve, reflects the major harm that distributing methamphetamine causes in our community.”

The Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all contributed to the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.