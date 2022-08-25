Pineville man sentenced in drug trafficking case

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lee County, Va. (WYMT) - A Pineville man has been sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia Penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine.

Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced today that Brandon McCarty was sentenced in the Lee County Circuit Court.

Cridlin said McCarty was convicted on three counts of distributing methamphetamine, including one count of distributing more than 10 grams of the substance.

In a statement, Cridlin explained, “The lengthy sentence imposed, fifteen years to serve, reflects the major harm that distributing methamphetamine causes in our community.”

The Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all contributed to the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Letcher County nurse, former coroner arrested on felony assault charges
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad
Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her
Car crash sends two to a hospital.
Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room

Latest News

FEMA
FEMA officials: Kentucky houses of worship affected by historic flood can apply for assistance
FCJE
County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams - 4:30pm
Thursday marks the second day state lawmakers return to the Capitol.
Ky. senator proposes amendment to flood relief bill
Officials asking for extra help after flooding - Jordan
Officials asking for extra help after flooding - Jordan