Officials give an update on water restoration plan in Buckhorn

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Buckhorn remains without water nearly one month after historic flooding ravaged the region.

Distribution lines to the Hazard Water District, which supplies water to Buckhorn, were damaged during the flood.

However, officials said two relief efforts are in progress to resupply the city.

The City of Hazard has made significant progress and is now able to pump water to a holding tank in Buckhorn. When the holding tank is filled, it will supply water to the city.

Crews from the Kentucky Rural Water Association and other volunteers from around the state are checking 13 miles of water line between Hazard and Buckhorn.

Officials said people in Buckhorn may be able to get water from an unused emergency line connected to the Breathitt County Water District.

This connection is set to be tested in around two weeks.

If successful, the emergency line could supply water to almost half the city.

For immediate relief, state officials redirected mobile showers, bathrooms, washer/drier units and water tanks to the city.

These resources can be used with other resources from the WaterStep Water on Wheels cart already set up in the city.

Officials also provided an update on flood recovery across the Commonwealth:

Around 450 people are housed in state parks, churches, schools and community centers.

94 travel trailers were delivered to four sites: Jenny Wiley State Park, Carr Creek State Park, Mine Made Campground and Crockettsville Campground.

More than 35,000 donations were made to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The donated amount stands at more than $8 million.

Wireless providers are reporting full service has been restored.

Power outages are down to 107, from 27,000 first reported.

Drinking water service connection outages are down to 512, from 40,000 first reported.

More than $42 million in grants have been approved under the FEMA Individuals and Households Program for more than 5,200 homes.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.