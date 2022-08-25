‘Mountain people are strong people’: EKY organization helps homeowner muck out houses

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) in Hazard has helped dozens of homeowners muck out their houses.

It is a two part process for the HDA. The first is finding the resources it needs so people can start rebuilding, but that is not all.

”At the same time we’re going to have keep mucking out,” said Executive Director Scott McReynolds. “I mean there are hundreds of folks who need this, it is taking us three, four fives days per house,” he said. “So, it could take us several months. The latest figure I saw was up to 2300 houses that had been impacted by the flood,” he said. “That’s not including ones that were destroyed and that’s a lot of houses.”

Mindy Miller with HDA said they use the online database Crisis Clean Up.

“It helps them find homeowners who need help. That is something homeowners should use for long term recovery,” she said. ”It’s incredibly important because it lets us know who they are, where they are and exactly what they need.”

Miller said their goal is to get to as many houses as they can, but she said volunteers help them get to homes faster.

”Through the week, Monday through Friday, we don’t get a lot of volunteers, and that’s understandable,” she added.

She said it is difficult to hear stories from flood victims, especially as they watch what they worked so hard for get torn out.

”Mountain people are strong people, but after something like this, I think it has taken all of us by surprise,” Miller said. “A lot of folks, it is like they have this very defeated look, and that’s not something I’m used to seeing from people in East Kentucky.”

