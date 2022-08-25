‘Mountain people are strong people’: EKY organization helps homeowner muck out houses

HDA helps homeowners muck out houses
HDA helps homeowners muck out houses(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) in Hazard has helped dozens of homeowners muck out their houses.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

It is a two part process for the HDA. The first is finding the resources it needs so people can start rebuilding, but that is not all.

”At the same time we’re going to have keep mucking out,” said Executive Director Scott McReynolds. “I mean there are hundreds of folks who need this, it is taking us three, four fives days per house,” he said. “So, it could take us several months. The latest figure I saw was up to 2300 houses that had been impacted by the flood,” he said. “That’s not including ones that were destroyed and that’s a lot of houses.”

Mindy Miller with HDA said they use the online database Crisis Clean Up.

“It helps them find homeowners who need help. That is something homeowners should use for long term recovery,” she said. ”It’s incredibly important because it lets us know who they are, where they are and exactly what they need.”

Miller said their goal is to get to as many houses as they can, but she said volunteers help them get to homes faster.

”Through the week, Monday through Friday, we don’t get a lot of volunteers, and that’s understandable,” she added.

She said it is difficult to hear stories from flood victims, especially as they watch what they worked so hard for get torn out.

”Mountain people are strong people, but after something like this, I think it has taken all of us by surprise,” Miller said. “A lot of folks, it is like they have this very defeated look, and that’s not something I’m used to seeing from people in East Kentucky.”

Learn more about HDA here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Letcher County nurse, former coroner arrested on felony assault charges
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad
Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her
Car crash sends two to a hospital.
Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room

Latest News

FCJE
County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams - 4:30pm
Officials give an update on water restoration plan in Buckhorn
Following severe flooding, officials in Eastern Kentucky are requesting assistance with...
County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams
Former UN Ambassador takes EKY children shopping.
Former UN Ambassador visits EKY, goes shopping with children affected by flooding