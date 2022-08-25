Lynn Camp reflects on first win in nearly three years

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The last time the Wildcats won a football game was pre-COVID in 2019. This past week Lynn Camp broke through, ending a 17 game losing streak, beating Jellico, TN 20-14.

It was a battle in the trenches with both teams sticking to their ground game.

Leading the rushing attack was senior full back Brody Lane, who rushed for 128 yards and 1 touchdown.

“It brings the community back together,” said Lane. “Once upon a time this is all we had was football, everybody remembers us as football (team) and the last couple years it’s been kinda going away, now it’s starting to come back a little bit.”

The Wildcats earned their “Hitman” name again playing a physical brand of football.

“There were plenty of opportunities in the game last week that they could have easily dropped their heads went into their shell and let it happen,” said Head Coach Mark Huddleston. “They showed good perseverance and just stuck together and found a way. All of sudden the clocks at zero and we got the lead and everybody’s celebrating and jumping around, it was fantastic.”

The Wildcats new field is still under construction and will play their first “home game” at Knox Middle School, versus Frankfort.

