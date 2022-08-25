Kentuckians react to Biden student loan forgiveness plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A financial burden has been lifted for thousands of Kentuckians who have student loan debt.

After a lot of uncertainty, President Joe Biden announced his student loan plan, which entails canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt.

“It sounds good. I mean school’s expensive, and a lot of people have to go to get a good job. So I think it will be good for us,” UK student Jeff Myers said.

The idea of loan forgiveness is promising to students like Myers. Through Biden’s plan, Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness. The federal government will cancel up to an additional $10,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

“We know that this will grant a lot of relief to families who are struggling to make ends meet,” said Ryhan Conuers, who oversees financial aid operations at Transylvania University.

Conuers said there are still questions surrounding the new plan, but as far as he understands, this affects loans processed and disbursed through June of 2022.

“It begs the question, is this a one-time thing? Or is this something that the government might consider during the next fiscal crisis? My best advice to people is whether you need to borrow for student loans, or anything else, do so as conservatively as you can. Don’t count on any sort of relief like this in the future,” Conuers said.

The president is also extending a pause on all federal student loan payments through the end of 2022.

