CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the state’s top kickers announced that he’s staying in the commonwealth to play college football.

Corbin kicker and punter Jacob Baker announced on Thursday that he committed to Eastern Kentucky.

I am blessed to announce that I have Committed to Eastern Kentucky University! I want to thank all of my coaches and my family for being there for me during this process . All Glory To God! #RollKerns @EKUWWells @CoachDerekDay @CoachKevMac @ThomasEGreer1 @RedhoundFball pic.twitter.com/UhL47rrMKF — Jacob Baker (@JacobBaker06) August 25, 2022

Baker set the Corbin record for field goals with a 51-yarder last season against Whitley County.

The Redhounds play the Colonels on Friday.

