‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season.

Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”

They are issuing refunds for reservations.

If you have a question, you are asked to call 606-398-7251.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.