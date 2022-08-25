Issues and Answers: Rep. Hal Rogers

By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On a special midweek episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers (R-5th District) to discuss flood relief efforts, the President’s plan to forgive millions of dollars in student loan debt, and congress’s $3 billion aid package to Ukraine.

You can watch the entire episode above.

