High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana

People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in Greenwood, Ind.(Source: WISH/CNN)
By WISH
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus.

He was just a sophomore in high school.

The student’s name hasn’t been released yet, but police said he was targeted, though that’s all they’ve said at this point as they work to find the shooter.

Several schools in the area were put on lockdown.

