Former UN Ambassador visits EKY, goes shopping with children affected by flooding

Former UN Ambassador takes EKY children shopping.
Former UN Ambassador takes EKY children shopping.(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, several celebrities and political figures have answered the call for help in the area.

On Thursday, former United Nations Ambassador, Kelly Knight Craft, was at the Jackson Walmart helping children who were impacted by the flooding.

She was there representing the Craft Fund, in partnership with the University of Kentucky Varsity Letter Association, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and Breathitt County Schools getting clothes, toys and other items the children wanted or needed.

”It feels great to be able to give back, but I’m just one of a thousand people in Kentucky, thousands all over the united states that have come together,” said Craft. “This just shows you that this state, if everyone’s looking at us, we are shining right now. In the midst of a really unfortunate situation, Kentuckians come together.”

Thursday’s event allowed more than 80 Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School students to pick out items before heading back to school.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Letcher County nurse, former coroner arrested on felony assault charges
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad
Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her
Car crash sends two to a hospital.
Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room

Latest News

Riverside Christian School recovering from flooding for second time in two years
Mattresses donated to flood victims
Ashley’s Furniture delivers mattresses to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims
Power Up the Pantry
Power Up the Pantry kicks off Thursday across Eastern Kentucky
Phoenix the dog with Kelly Smith
Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding