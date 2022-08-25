Former UN Ambassador visits EKY, goes shopping with children affected by flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, several celebrities and political figures have answered the call for help in the area.

On Thursday, former United Nations Ambassador, Kelly Knight Craft, was at the Jackson Walmart helping children who were impacted by the flooding.

She was there representing the Craft Fund, in partnership with the University of Kentucky Varsity Letter Association, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and Breathitt County Schools getting clothes, toys and other items the children wanted or needed.

”It feels great to be able to give back, but I’m just one of a thousand people in Kentucky, thousands all over the united states that have come together,” said Craft. “This just shows you that this state, if everyone’s looking at us, we are shining right now. In the midst of a really unfortunate situation, Kentuckians come together.”

Thursday’s event allowed more than 80 Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School students to pick out items before heading back to school.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.