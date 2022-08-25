Food pantry recently devastated by fire helping flood victims in EKY

Garrard County Food Pantry is in a new location after that fire ripped through its old location last November.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Central Kentucky food pantry, recently devastated by fire, is giving back to help flood victims.

Garrard County Food Pantry is in a new location after a fire ripped through its old location last November.

The building was destroyed but, in the days and weeks that followed, donations poured in and organizers were even able to move into a new location.

Now, the people that run the panty, along with volunteers, said they are paying it forward. They already have a pallet full of supplies for the flood victims.

Angela Cash with the pantry said she wanted to think of items possibly overlooked in the needs of the people in the flooded areas.

“Yeah, there are a few people we talked to over there. We got some of the lists and things like that for. That’s why it’s different than your typical water and clothes. Stuff for them to eat with, pots and pans. Your basic stuff to try to help them,” Cash said.

Along with cleaning supplies, diapers, hygiene products and baby formula, they are also asking for nails, screws and other items used for construction work to be donated.

The group plans to collect items sometime in September. They also will have a coat drive for the flood victims in November.

