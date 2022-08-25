FEMA: Small payments may be for contractor estimates

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky said they are receiving disaster assistance payments from FEMA between $179 and $195.

Officials with FEMA said this money can help pay for a contractor to inspect the damage and provide an estimated repair cost.

Funds can be used for a contractor to inspect HVAC and septic systems, wells, retaining walls or privately-owned roads and bridges.

More assistance may be available, but a contractor’s written estimate is the key to unlock more aid.

Once a flood survivor has the estimate from their contractor, they can file an appeal for possible additional funding.

The appeal must include the following:

Applicant’s full name

Applicant’s FEMA Application Number and Disaster Number (DR-4663-KY for the Eastern Kentucky flooding)

Damaged property address and current mailing address, if different

Applicant’s date and place of birth

Applicant’s signature with one of the following: Notary stamp or seal; or The statement “I hereby declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.”

The appeal can be mailed or faxed using the information below:

Mailing Address: Individuals and Households Program, National Processing Service Center; P.O. Box 10055; Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

Fax Number: 800-827-8112

If a Disaster Assistance Center account has been created, applicants can also upload documents through the Upload Center in their online account.

Applicants can also bring their contractor’s estimate to their local recovery center.

Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley Counties can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app for more information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.