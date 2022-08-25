FEMA officials: Kentucky houses of worship affected by historic flood can apply for assistance

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with FEMA said Kentucky houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations affected by historic flooding in late July can apply for assistance.

The assistance could help pay for emergency protective measures, debris removal and the restoration of damaged facilities.

To be eligible, facilities must:

Have damage caused by flooding in late July in the following counties: Breathitt, Clay, Cumberland, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Whitley and Wolfe

Provide a current ruling letter from the IRS allowing tax exemption under Section 501 (c) (d) or (e) of the IRS Code of 1954 or through the Kentucky Secretary of State

Be owned or operated by a private, nonprofit organization

Either not received funding or received insufficient funding after applying for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan

There are county deadlines to submit a Request for Public Assistance:

August 28, 2022: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe Counties.

September 11, 2022: Cumberland and Whitley Counties.

September 18, 2022: Lee, Lincoln and Powell Counties.

For more information on submitting a Request for Public Assistance, you can contact the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management or email pa.help@KY-em.org.

