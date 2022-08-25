Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding

Phoenix the dog with Kelly Smith
Phoenix the dog with Kelly Smith(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fisty local Kelly Smith lives right by his business, Smith’s scrap yard, and was home when the flood hit.

His apartment is above a car wash, but his dogs were still on the ground when the flood waters rushed through.

Once the water finally receded, he went down to try finding his two dogs, Pedro and Phoenix. Pedro was chasing after other dogs down the street, but he found Phoenix in a more peculiar spot.

“Pedro took off after some dogs across the road, and I hear something bark, and I look down here, and he was on top of this car,” Smith, Phoenix’s owner, said.

Phoenix had managed to escape the flood by climbing on top of a car that was sitting diagonally with the tail end sticking up about eight feet, also around the height of the water at its peak.

“The water was tipping this light here, up on that post there,” Smith said pointing up.

They were both more than happy to see each other. Phoenix was so high above the ground, however, that Smith could not reach him.

“I said the only thing that I can tell you is you probably are gonna have to jump off of there. And it wasn’t probably a couple seconds there I told him that and he just sailed off of it,” Smith said.

Now Phoenix and Pedro are reunited with their owner once again.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Letcher County nurse, former coroner arrested on felony assault charges
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad
Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her
Car crash sends two to a hospital.
Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room

Latest News

Mattresses donated to flood victims
Ashley’s Furniture delivers mattresses to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims
Power Up the Pantry
Power Up the Pantry kicks off Thursday across Eastern Kentucky
A Central Kentucky food pantry, recently devastated by fire, is giving back to help flood...
Food pantry recently devastated by fire helping flood victims in EKY
A virtual public meeting was held Thursday to discuss safety at the Panbowl Lake Dam.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project