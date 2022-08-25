County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams

Following severe flooding, officials in Eastern Kentucky are requesting assistance with...
Following severe flooding, officials in Eastern Kentucky are requesting assistance with dredging projects to prevent future flood events of this severity.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region.

“We’re thankful for the assistance already proposed, but what we’re asking for is some additional funding for a mitigation program to do the dredging in the creeks and streams,” said Williams.

Williams is one of many county judge-executives whose county was affected by severe flooding in late July due to overflowing waterways after the excessive rainfall. He added even the process of obtaining a permit has become lengthy.

“We have to get two permits from the state of Kentucky, we have to get one permit from the Corp of Engineers,” said Williams. “If it’s a blue line stream, it can turn into a 404 permit, and the permitting process is only for 200 feet on each side of the stream.”

Williams said, in the past 20 years, regulations have also increased, but need to be reevaluated following these floods to protect the homes, businesses and lives of Eastern Kentuckians.

“We’ve got to put human lives above that of minnows, tadpoles, and crawdads,” said Williams. “I’m not saying that the regulatory environment created an unsafe environment, but it certainly didn’t help.”

Williams and other officials are also aware that this project will not be the “silver bullet” to fix flooding for good.

“Is this a silver bullet? No. This isn’t the silver bullet. This isn’t,” said Williams. “This is just one aspect of a much bigger problem, but this will lessen the effects of the flooding that we do have here in Eastern Kentucky.”

Williams and other officials added they are extremely grateful for the proposed $212.7 million in flood relief for Eastern Kentucky, but are simply asking for funds to be specifically designated for this project.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Letcher County nurse, former coroner arrested on felony assault charges
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad
Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her
Car crash sends two to a hospital.
Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room

Latest News

FCJE
County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams - 4:30pm
Officials give an update on water restoration plan in Buckhorn
HDA helps homeowners muck out houses
‘Mountain people are strong people’: EKY organization helps homeowner muck out houses
Former UN Ambassador takes EKY children shopping.
Former UN Ambassador visits EKY, goes shopping with children affected by flooding