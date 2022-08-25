County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region.

“We’re thankful for the assistance already proposed, but what we’re asking for is some additional funding for a mitigation program to do the dredging in the creeks and streams,” said Williams.

Williams is one of many county judge-executives whose county was affected by severe flooding in late July due to overflowing waterways after the excessive rainfall. He added even the process of obtaining a permit has become lengthy.

“We have to get two permits from the state of Kentucky, we have to get one permit from the Corp of Engineers,” said Williams. “If it’s a blue line stream, it can turn into a 404 permit, and the permitting process is only for 200 feet on each side of the stream.”

Williams said, in the past 20 years, regulations have also increased, but need to be reevaluated following these floods to protect the homes, businesses and lives of Eastern Kentuckians.

“We’ve got to put human lives above that of minnows, tadpoles, and crawdads,” said Williams. “I’m not saying that the regulatory environment created an unsafe environment, but it certainly didn’t help.”

Williams and other officials are also aware that this project will not be the “silver bullet” to fix flooding for good.

“Is this a silver bullet? No. This isn’t the silver bullet. This isn’t,” said Williams. “This is just one aspect of a much bigger problem, but this will lessen the effects of the flooding that we do have here in Eastern Kentucky.”

Williams and other officials added they are extremely grateful for the proposed $212.7 million in flood relief for Eastern Kentucky, but are simply asking for funds to be specifically designated for this project.

