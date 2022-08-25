Ashley’s Furniture delivers mattresses to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ashley’s Furniture delivered hundreds of mattresses from their location in Wisconsin to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims.

The mattresses will be spread out across the region for people without a comfortable place to sleep. Thomas Kemper, the owner of Kemper’s Furniture, says it is their nature to help.

”There’s list at those organizations of people that’s lost things and we’re gonna try to help them out. Usually when somebody has a house fire or a natural disaster, one of the first things they need is somewhere to sleep,” he said.

The mattresses will be delivered in the next few weeks.

