Appalachian Regional Commission launches grant program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Commission leaders say they are starting a $73.5 million grant program to strengthen business and industry in the region through multistate collaborative projects.

The project is known as Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies and uses money from last year’s infrastructure investment legislation.

Leaders say the legislation invests $1 billion in ARC over five years.

The initiative requires project proposals to address one of the commission’s investment priorities: building businesses, building workforce ecosystems, building infrastructure, building regional culture and tourism or building leaders and community capacity.

