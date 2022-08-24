Warming trend underway, rain chances still possible later this week

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday was nearly perfect temperature-wise, but a little more warmth is heading our way this afternoon and for the next few days.

Today and Tonight

Some patchy fog will again be around again this morning, but sunshine will again take over after 9 a.m. We will start the day in the low to mid-60s before climbing into the mid-80s this afternoon. Dew points stay reasonably low, so it won’t feel overly stuffy today, but that trend will start to change later this week and this weekend.

Tonight, look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with some more fog possible late. Lows will drop back into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

It looks like we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, but a stray chance for a shower can’t be ruled out in the heat of the day. Highs will climb back into the upper 80s on Thursday before dropping into the upper 60s Thursday night.

While I don’t think we’ll see an all-day washout on Friday, I definitely can’t rule out some scattered showers and storms during the day. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 80s.

Right now, both weekend days look mainly dry but hot. We could approach the 90-degree mark for some both Saturday and Sunday.

