UK has 10 named to Senior Bowl Watch List

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A handful of Kentucky Wildcats are catching the eye of NFL scouts.

The Senior Bowl released their watchlist for the 2023 game, including ten Wildcats.

Among the Wildcats to make the list are Brenden Bates, Kenneth Horset, Jacquez Jones, Will Levis, Tashawn Manning, Tayvion Robinson, Chris Rodriguez, DeAndre Square, Keaton Upshaw and Jordan Wright.

The 2023 Senior Bowl will take place on Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. in Mobile, Ala.

