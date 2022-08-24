Spotty storms and warmer temperatures later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve enjoyed relatively nice temperatures so far this week with drier high pressure in place...but things look to change as we look to finish the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our high pressure that’s been in control is slowly working east of the region. This won’t mean much in the short term, with partly cloudy skies continuing overnight as we fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

Things slowly start changing as we get into the day on Thursday. With high pressure off to the east, we start moving warmer, more humid air into the mountains. This will allow highs back into the middle 80s with more noticeable humidity. With the increase in humidity, that will also allow for the potential for a spotty shower or storm to pop up during the afternoon. Could contain some heavy rain, but will likely be very few and far between. Anything that does develop falls apart past sunset as we fall back into the middle and upper 60s. We’ll just have to watch for that patchy fog.

The Weekend and Beyond

More showers and storms will be possible as we head into the day on Friday and on into the weekend as some weak disturbances move into the region. These will combine with the warmer and more humid airmass to generate a few thunderstorms each and every afternoon through the weekend. They may not be numerous, but could pack a punch with some heavy rain through the weekend.

Highs will be closer to back above normal as we head into the weekend as well. We should be about 84º this time of year, but we’ll be closer to the middle and upper 80s for daytime highs. That increase in humidity will likely make it feel closer to 90º outside as well.

