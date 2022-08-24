Sheriff: Pulaski County woman arrested, more than 120 grams of meth found

Yvonne Nicole Roy
Yvonne Nicole Roy(Pulaski County Sherriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff said a woman was arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was carried out at her house.

On Monday, detectives were investigating a suspected drug trafficker near Garnet Court. They said, during their investigation, they got enough information to request a search warrant.

After getting the warrant, detectives searched the house, where they found suspected meth and a handgun.

The sheriff’s news release said a field test confirmed the substance was meth. In total, they found 125 grams of the drug.

Yvonne Nicole Roy was arrested and charged with trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

