Post-Its to patch the pain: Teacher adds mosaic murals to Letcher County streets for community morale

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County’s Post-It Picasso, Tyler Watts, usually kicks off August surrounded by his students. But this year looks a bit different for the teacher, after his area was hit hard by the recent floodwaters that poured through the region.

“I mean, it’s mind-blowing what’s happened here. You just have to walk the streets- you have to come see it to actually understand,” Watts said.

Now, instead of a calendar full of lesson plans, the second-grade teacher is going day by day- and square by square- to help his Whitesburg town move forward.

“If I can just put one little bright spot out there for the kids to see and point at, that’s not a pile of debris or, you know, flood damage? You know, if it’s something they get excited to drive through town and see, then I guess I put my drop in the bucket,” he said.

Known for his town-favorite murals, composed of Post-It notes, Watts began some pop-up pictures to bring a little light and life back to the downtown scene.

“I’m just trying to be a drop in the bucket,” he said. “Nobody’s gonna do anything in one day, or in one week, that’s gonna fix this whole situation- you know, all the devastation”

With a Hello Kitty mural at 1842 Boutique and a Mario-themed layout at the Sapling Center, Watts is already adding the fun flair, with more murals planned in the days to come.

“I’m going all through downtown Main Street,” he said. “Anywhere I can find a window, I’m just going to take a week or two and try to brighten the place up a bit.”

Watts receives support and backing from 3M- the Post-It manufacturing company in Cynthiana- which works with him in spreading the mosaic message to his water-weighted town. He said it is all about providing whatever light he can through the darkness, using what he loves as a tool for compassion.

“Up until this point, they’ve only seen devastation and, you know, their homes being torn apart and all their possessions and toys out in the yard,” said 1842 Boutique owner Katie Jeane Caudill. “And, you know, this is just a small thing that will give him some sort of like hope.”

But, he said, more work is needed to move the area forward, and he hopes people will remember that as the weeks become months.

“As a community, I think we’re pulling together well. But Letcher County still needs help,” he said. “Anything that you can do to chip in, to help these people out, to provide support- whether it’s just like a small drop in the bucket or something big- don’t sleep on us. We still need a lot of help.”

If you check out the murals in person, 1842 Boutique is also working to give back, hosting a toy drive to help kids build back the treasures they lost in the floodwaters.

”A simple set of Legos to a child is everything, you know,” said Caudill. “We’re worried about- as adults- like furniture and even finding a place to live at the moment. But, you know, a toy collection is everything to a child. So, it kind of puts things in perspective for me.”

Caudill is offering discounts in-store for donations of new toys, asking the public for help deciding which area children are most in need. There is also an Amazon wish list for those who are unable to donate in person. You can find more information about that here.

