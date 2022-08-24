Police searching for suspect following early morning shooting

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning fire alarm call turned into a crime scene for first responders in one Eastern Kentucky county.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jackson Fire Department members were called to a building on Main Street. When they arrived, firefighters found one man had been shot.

When Jackson Police officers arrived, the fire crew and the victim were in a secure location and the victim was already being treated.

Officers cleared the home and the surrounding area and found the suspect had taken off on foot.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries and police did not find anyone else who was injured.

Police say they know who the suspect is and they are looking for them now. They did not identify the victim or the suspect.

If you have any information in the case, you are asked to call JPD at 606-666-2424 and ask for Captain Elvis Noble. You can remain anonymous.

