New downtown bears, student-made banners hit the streets of Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2021, officials in Pikeville were on the hunt for local artists to design new downtown bears. Now, some of these designs have come to life and have been placed all over the city’s streets.

“We had an overwhelming number of applications, and it was really hard to narrow that down to the four or five best ones,” said city manager Philip Elswick, “But a committee of people with the Main Street Program did that.”

One of the bears approved by the city was designed by Pike County native and artist Christopher Epling. His “Cartoon Bear” displays symbols of everyday Appalachian life and culture.

“When you go and see it, there’s portions of all different aspects that I feel represent our culture. This is my take on it, so every artist is different,” said Epling.

Cartoon Bear has not yet found its new home, but two new bears have already been placed on Second Street in downtown Pikeville: Mama Bear and Bearilyn Monroe.

Along with the new bears, officials have also placed new banners in the park created by local K-12 students. Bolstering a tourism economy while encouraging artists of all ages.

“It brings people to your city, people will come from miles to see that, so you know, that’s part of it, it is to improve our tourism economy, but also, there are so many people in the mountains that have this amazing ability,” said Elswick.

The projects also encourage art education in local elementary, middle, and high schools. Preserving Appalachian culture through art along the way.

“Art helped develop who we are,” said Epling, “So we have to foster that, we have to continue to allow our younger generations to know, hey, we all support this, and this is important.”

Elswick added that the other new bears will be placed in the next few weeks.

