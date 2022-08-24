Mayfield candle factory faces OSHA violations for employee deaths in Dec. tornadoes

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory is facing multiple Occupational Safety and Health Administration penalties in relation to safety violations leading to employee deaths in the Dec. tornadoes.

On Dec. 10, an EF-4 tornado hit parts of Western Kentucky that caused the collapse of the Mayfield candle factory. Nine people who were inside the factory died due to the collapse.

The company is now facing penalties totaling $40,000 in relation to issues with maintenance, safeguards, emergency action plans and bloodborne pathogens.

The seven total violations were issued on June 6, but the case remains open for additional possible violations.

Mayfield Consumer Products issued a statement to NBC affiliate WPSD, who said it disagrees with OSHA’s case and have contested those violations.

