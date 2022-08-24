Manchester Police respond to stabbing

James Mitchell Bailey
James Mitchell Bailey(Manchester Police Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Manchester Police responded to a call about a fight between several intoxicated people.

Two officers arrived at the Heritage Inn and discovered one man had gone to the Advent Health emergency room with stab wounds. They learned two men were in a fight and one stabbed the other.

After gathering information, the officers arrested James Mitchell Bailey with assault.

He was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

