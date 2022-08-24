Man facing drug charges following incident at Southern Kentucky business

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing charges following an incident Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to the business, which wasn’t named, following reports the man, later identified as Tanner Sexton, 22, of Monticello, refused to take a drug test and started screaming at other employees.

Police say Sexton took off before they could get there, but they found him driving on Albany Road in Monticello a short time later.

The responding deputy knew Sexton and that he was driving on a suspended license. During the traffic stop, when the deputy told Sexton he was under arrest, he quickly swallowed a hydrocodone pill. When police searched the car, they found heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Sexton is charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MINE LAWSUIT RIVER CANEY
Eastern Kentuckians suing mining companies, say coal companies made flooding worse
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
Gov. Andy Beshear calls Special Session on Eastern Ky. flooding

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad
Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her
WYMT First Alert Weather
Warming trend underway, rain chances still possible later this week
KYTC
7 rural public transit agencies to split $3.2M
People run from what they believed to be gunfire Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair.
What to do in life-or-death situations following incident at Ky. State Fair