Man facing drug charges following incident at Southern Kentucky business

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing charges following an incident Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to the business, which wasn’t named, following reports the man, later identified as Tanner Sexton, 22, of Monticello, refused to take a drug test and started screaming at other employees.

Police say Sexton took off before they could get there, but they found him driving on Albany Road in Monticello a short time later.

The responding deputy knew Sexton and that he was driving on a suspended license. During the traffic stop, when the deputy told Sexton he was under arrest, he quickly swallowed a hydrocodone pill. When police searched the car, they found heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Sexton is charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

