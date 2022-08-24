Louisville hotels collecting donations for Eastern Ky. flood relief

The Louisville Hotel Association is helping with eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Hotel Association is helping with eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts.

On Wednesday, the association announced it would be collecting linens, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other needs for people affected in the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky.

“About three days at each location to give those local areas in Jefferson County a chance to contribute, make it easy for them to contribute and put these needed products in the truck and then we will head east late next week,” David Greene, Louisville Hotel Association President said.

Donations will be collected at five hotels through a mobile collection site. The schedule for drop-off dates are listed below:

  • Aug. 24 - Aug. 27: Crowne Plaza, 830 Phillips Ln., Louisville, Ky. 40209
  • Aug. 28 - Aug. 29: Marriott East, 1903 Embassy Square Blvd., Louisville, Ky. 40299
  • Aug. 30 - Aug. 31: Fairfield Inn and Suites, 100 E Jefferson St., Louisville, Ky. 40202
  • Aug. 30 - Aug. 31: Towneplace Inn and Suites Louisville Northeast, 10110 Champion Farms Dr., Louisville, Ky. 40241
  • Sept. 1: Louisville Marriott Downtown, 280 W Jefferson St., Louisville, Ky. 40202

After the collections period ends, the donations will be delivered to Appalachian Regional Healthcare on Sept. 1.

