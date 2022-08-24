Letcher County nurse, former coroner arrested on felony assault charges

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail(Letcher County Jail)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A healthcare worker and former county official in Letcher County is in jail on felony assault charges.

Whitesburg Police tell WYMT Marty Baker, 48, of Ermine, was arrested Wednesday morning. The incident that led to the arrest warrant happened Sunday morning at a home in West Whitesburg.

Officials say Baker is accused of beating Christopher Puckett, causing severe injuries. Puckett was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington. We do not know his current condition.

Baker served one term as Letcher County Coroner back in 2011 and resigned during his second term. He currently works as a nurse at Whitesburg ARH Hospital.

He was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

ARH Issued an official statement Wednesday afternoon about the arrest. You can read that below.

