Letcher County nurse, former coroner arrested on felony assault charges

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A healthcare worker and former county official in Letcher County is in jail on felony assault charges.

Whitesburg Police tell WYMT Marty Baker, 48, of Ermine, was arrested Wednesday morning. The incident that led to the arrest warrant happened Sunday morning at a home in West Whitesburg.

Officials say Baker is accused of beating Christopher Puckett, causing severe injuries. Puckett was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington. We do not know his current condition.

Baker served one term as Letcher County Coroner back in 2011 and resigned during his second term. He currently works as a nurse at Whitesburg ARH Hospital.

He was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

ARH Issued an official statement Wednesday afternoon about the arrest. You can read that below.

“We are aware of the allegations surrounding a non-work-related, off-hospital campus incident involving a member of the Whitesburg ARH Hospital nursing staff. First and foremost, our thoughts go out to the victim, who we wish a quick and full recovery. While we will not comment on an active police investigation, Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) stands firm in the fact that we do not condone any acts of aggression or violence - not on our hospital campuses, not within our local ARH communities, or any community for that matter. Based on the nature of these allegations, ARH informed the employee on Monday that he was being put on a suspension of duties pending the completion of any investigation launched by the proper authorities in this matter.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.