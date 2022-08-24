Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her

Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad(London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is recovering following an incident involving a riding lawnmower.

Around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to the scene near John Parker Road.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, crews found the woman trapped underneath the mower, which had flipped on top of her.

Once they were able to stabilize the vehicle, they were able to dig her out and treat her injuries.

The victim was not identified but officials say they were told she had been trapped for at least 30 minutes before someone heard her and called 911.

She was flown out to a hospital. We do not know her current condition.

