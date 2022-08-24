Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding

By India Jones and Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The last thing victims of the flooding should have to deal with right now is a scam.

The Kentucky Emergency Management team posted a message on social media, warning the community of a FEMA scam that a Hazard, Ky. woman encountered.

Shannon Gabbard says while running home for lunch from work, three FEMA agents showed up at her doorstep. The agents alerted Gabbard that a claim was made in her name and wanted to perform an inspection.

The problem is Gabbard says she never applied for a loan. She believes someone had filed a fraudulent claim under her maiden name.

She posted a message on social media warning the community. If you come across papers left on your door or calls from FEMA. Do not ignore it. There is a possibility someone could have used your sensitive information.

Gabbard says, if this has happened to you, contact FEMA immediately and provide them with the information on the claim paper or voicemail instead of your actual personal information.

