The Kentucky Wildlands accepting donations for Flood Relief Grant program

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program through September 21.

The program aims to help families impacted by historic flooding nearly one month ago.

“PRIDE has worked in these communities for 25 years, so our hearts were broken to see the suffering caused by the floods,” said Tammie Nazario, PRIDE President/CEO and The Kentucky Wildlands Director. “We immediately put out a call for donations and were overwhelmed by the response. We were able to deliver many supplies to the five hardest-hit counties less than a week after the floods.”

It will award up to $500 per household to cover needs resulting from the flood.

Grant applications will be available starting September 21. You can find more information here.

“We are setting up this grant program now because direct assistance to families is the greatest need we’ve seen while working with our partners in the area. People need cash to take care of immediate expenses that can’t wait for insurance or FEMA assistance ― things like patching holes in roofs and walls, replacing refrigerators, or making sure the kids have enough clothes for school,” Nazario explained.

Forcht Broadcasting, a radio and digital group that operates six stations in Eastern Kentucky, is also collecting donations. Officials pledged to match those donations up to $5,000.

“Forcht Broadcasting Radio and Digital is pleased to work with PRIDE and The Kentucky Wildlands and to match up to $5,000 in donations received. The people of Eastern Kentucky are our family, and we had radio stations and staff affected by the historic flooding. We are proud of the people of Eastern Kentucky for their continued resilience and strength,” said Amy Stroud, Senior Vice President of Forcht Broadcasting Radio and Digital.

To donate to The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant Fund, you can use any of the options below:

Check are also accepted. They should be written to Eastern Kentucky PRIDE with “flood relief” in the memo line.

Checks can be dropped off at the radio stations listed above or mailed to PRIDE, 2292 S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, KY 42503.

