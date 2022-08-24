Kentucky Bourbon Benefit raises more than $1.4M for EKY flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction raised more than $1.4 million to help people and communities devastated by historic flooding in late July.

The event auctioned rare, signed bottles and private barrel selections.

All proceeds from the auction are going to the state’s official Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

“Once again, we are humbled and honored by the outpouring of support from the Bourbon community to help our fellow Kentuckians,” KDA President Eric Gregory said. “As a signature industry, it’s our duty to go above and beyond and give back, especially in times of need.”

A similar auction took place in December for tornado relief in Western Kentucky. The event raised $3.4 million, bringing the total for both auctions to nearly $5 million.

“This is what makes the Bourbon community great – we celebrate in times of joy and rally together in times of need,” R.J. Sargent, founder of the Bourbon Crusaders, said.

More than 3,600 bidders participated in the auction representing all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Kentucky led the way with nearly 775 registered bidders.

“This Kentucky Bourbon Benefit is a testament to every collector and distiller in the Bourbon community. However, I hope we don’t have to do this again, but if we do, the Bourbon community will be there for people in need,” Minnick, a best-selling author and Bourbon expert, said.

KDA President Gregory said many KDA members continue to organize and deliver supplies to Eastern Kentucky.

Members are also exploring ways to help raise money and awareness during September, which is “Bourbon Heritage Month” in Kentucky.

“Making the world’s best Bourbon is an honor and a privilege we don’t take lightly. This effort has been proof once again that Bourbon brings us together, in good times and bad. Please join us in keeping our families, friends and neighbors in Eastern Kentucky in your hearts and prayers,” Gregory added.

