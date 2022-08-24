Jonah Little named WYMT Player Of the Week

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Jonah Little had himself a game to start the season.

The Letcher Central senior quarterback threw for over 200 yards and rushed for over 130 combining for 5 touchdowns and leading his team to a week one win over Shelby Valley.

“I just knew our offense could score every time we got the ball,” said Little. “I was just hoping for one stop by the defense and we got our one stop, we cut it to 4 and we kept going back and forth then we got the interception that sealed the game.”

This wasn’t only a big win for the team, but for the community, as the flooding has affected many in Letcher County.

Cougars head coach Junior Matthews was impressed how his team has handled everything these past few weeks, and on Friday night.

“Just dealing with the adversity, it would have been easy for those guys to start to pack it in you know your down 26-6 at one time,” said Matthews. We had to get a score before half time, I thought that brought a lot of momentum to us at half time and into the second half just dealing with adversity. This team, you think about the last three years we’ve all dealt with adversity with COVID in 20′ and 21′ and then now and here with the floods it’s been a lot for these guys to deal with but for them to just battle through still make plays still do enough to come out and win I thought that was pretty impressive.”

The Cougars head to Tennessee on Friday to play a tough David Crockett team on the road.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.