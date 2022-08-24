‘It’s going to be months, even years.’ Knott County still in early days of recovery

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Sportsplex remains a hub for recovery in a community that is still desperate for aid.

“You know, I don’t want to lie to folks, it’s going to be months, even years to get everything back in order, but we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can.” Said Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson.

Folks in need of clothes, water, cleaning supplies or a hot meal can go to the Sportsplex.

“We fed today, and it was a low day, and we fed nearly 400 meals and this is one of the lowest days we’ve had. We’re expecting a much bigger day tomorrow.” Said Ronnie Spriggs, Pastor at Hager Hill Free Will Baptist Church.

Spriggs says last week his church, with the help of other community partners, was able to serve over 3,500 hot meals.

But the need of the community doesn’t stop at warm meals and water. Dozens of families are needing to be housed in campers at Mine Made Adventure Park.

“They were moving some of the last families in today of the last campers we have available, so all of these now have displaced families a place to live now.” Said Dobson.

Dobson says there are roughly 30 families at Mine Made, staying in campers purchased by the state.

Now, Dobson is heading to Frankfurt to speak with the Governor on Wednesday. Hoping to have the concerns of his community heard.

“You know I don’t want to lie to folks, it’s going to be months, even years to get everything back in order,” he said. “But we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can.”

People wanting to volunteer their time are welcome at the Hot Meal tent at the Knott County Sportsplex.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MINE LAWSUIT RIVER CANEY
Eastern Kentuckians suing mining companies, say coal companies made flooding worse
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
BEVERLY COUCH
Woman reported missing in Laurel County later found, arrested
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

Latest News

Knott County Update - 11:00 p.m.
Knott County Update - 11:00 p.m.
Man sentenced to prison for fake construction company scam
Man sentenced to prison for fake construction company scam
The crash happened in Marion County.
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Skyla Messer