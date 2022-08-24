‘It’s going to be months, even years.’ Knott County still in early days of recovery

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Sportsplex remains a hub for recovery in a community that is still desperate for aid.

“You know, I don’t want to lie to folks, it’s going to be months, even years to get everything back in order, but we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can.” Said Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson.

Folks in need of clothes, water, cleaning supplies or a hot meal can go to the Sportsplex.

“We fed today, and it was a low day, and we fed nearly 400 meals and this is one of the lowest days we’ve had. We’re expecting a much bigger day tomorrow.” Said Ronnie Spriggs, Pastor at Hager Hill Free Will Baptist Church.

Spriggs says last week his church, with the help of other community partners, was able to serve over 3,500 hot meals.

But the need of the community doesn’t stop at warm meals and water. Dozens of families are needing to be housed in campers at Mine Made Adventure Park.

“They were moving some of the last families in today of the last campers we have available, so all of these now have displaced families a place to live now.” Said Dobson.

Dobson says there are roughly 30 families at Mine Made, staying in campers purchased by the state.

Now, Dobson is heading to Frankfurt to speak with the Governor on Wednesday. Hoping to have the concerns of his community heard.

People wanting to volunteer their time are welcome at the Hot Meal tent at the Knott County Sportsplex.

