Hindman Methodist Church gets help from Pennsylvania organization to meet needs of flood victims

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In Knott County, the Hindman Methodist Church has become a one-stop shop for flood victims looking for supplies.

In order to meet the needs of people in the area, the church has also joined forces with outside organizations.

The Pennsylvania-based organization, Mennonite Disaster Service, came to the county to help the church.

The relief company has been able to help the church rebuild parts of its building that were damaged by flooding and go out into the community to meet people where they are.

“It’s Christ’s calling,” said Kevin King, the Mennonite Disaster Service Executive Director. “It’s out of our compassion, out of our obedience to the scripture and gratefulness to God is why we do it. And yes, for many of our volunteers, it’s new areas to see, its beautiful country out here, and so I think our volunteers often go home feeling like they receive more than they gave.”

People with the Mennonite Disaster Service said they will have volunteers in the Hindman area as long as there is a need.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.