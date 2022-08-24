Hindman Methodist Church gets help from Pennsylvania organization to meet needs of flood victims

Pennsylvania organization helps Hindman church rebuild and give out supplies after flooding.
Pennsylvania organization helps Hindman church rebuild and give out supplies after flooding.(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In Knott County, the Hindman Methodist Church has become a one-stop shop for flood victims looking for supplies.

In order to meet the needs of people in the area, the church has also joined forces with outside organizations.

The Pennsylvania-based organization, Mennonite Disaster Service, came to the county to help the church.

The relief company has been able to help the church rebuild parts of its building that were damaged by flooding and go out into the community to meet people where they are.

“It’s Christ’s calling,” said Kevin King, the Mennonite Disaster Service Executive Director. “It’s out of our compassion, out of our obedience to the scripture and gratefulness to God is why we do it. And yes, for many of our volunteers, it’s new areas to see, its beautiful country out here, and so I think our volunteers often go home feeling like they receive more than they gave.”

People with the Mennonite Disaster Service said they will have volunteers in the Hindman area as long as there is a need.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MINE LAWSUIT RIVER CANEY
Eastern Kentuckians suing mining companies, say coal companies made flooding worse
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Letcher County nurse, former coroner arrested on felony assault charges
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad
Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’

Latest News

EKY family gets help rebuilding home after flooding.
Eastern Ky. family rebuilds following flood damage with help from Christian Appalachian Project
Eastern KY Flood Relief Donations
Kentucky Bourbon Benefit raises more than $1.4M for EKY flood relief
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Letcher County nurse, former coroner arrested on felony assault charges
The Kentucky Emergency Management team posted a message on social media, warning the community...
Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding