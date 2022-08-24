Gov. Andy Beshear breaks ground on Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Wolfe County Wednesday to break ground on a section of Eastern Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway expansion.

The project will be widening 11 miles of the parkway in Wolfe County.

“The progress we’re making on the Mountain Parkway shows that we stand with Eastern Kentucky, and it is a significant bright spot in what has been a challenging summer for this region,” Gov. Beshear said. “The parkway is an important part of economic vitality for Appalachia. By widening the Mountain Parkway from two lanes to four, we’re delivering on a promise to improve safety, quality of life and connectivity in the region.”

The newest expansion is part of a 46-mile project from Campton to Prestonsburg.

“The Mountain Parkway has already been widened on either side of this construction project. Once complete, motorists will have 78 continuous miles of four-lane travel extending east from I-64 at Winchester to Salyersville,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray said.

