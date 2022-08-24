Gov. Andy Beshear breaks ground on Mountain Parkway expansion

New alignment of the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County (KYTC)
New alignment of the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County (KYTC)(KYTC)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Wolfe County Wednesday to break ground on a section of Eastern Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway expansion.

The project will be widening 11 miles of the parkway in Wolfe County.

“The progress we’re making on the Mountain Parkway shows that we stand with Eastern Kentucky, and it is a significant bright spot in what has been a challenging summer for this region,” Gov. Beshear said. “The parkway is an important part of economic vitality for Appalachia. By widening the Mountain Parkway from two lanes to four, we’re delivering on a promise to improve safety, quality of life and connectivity in the region.”

The newest expansion is part of a 46-mile project from Campton to Prestonsburg.

“The Mountain Parkway has already been widened on either side of this construction project. Once complete, motorists will have 78 continuous miles of four-lane travel extending east from I-64 at Winchester to Salyersville,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MINE LAWSUIT RIVER CANEY
Eastern Kentuckians suing mining companies, say coal companies made flooding worse
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
Millstone family recovering from flooding.
Millstone family powers forward as homes remind them of terrifying night

Latest News

James Mitchell Bailey
Manchester Police respond to stabbing
File Graphic
Police searching for suspect following early morning shooting
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Man facing drug charges following incident at Southern Kentucky business
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad
Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her