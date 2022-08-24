Floyd County Schools open for first time since officer shootings, flooding

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Floyd County has seen more than its fair share of tragedy this summer.

Wednesday marks the first day of school across the county with administrators hoping this will help get a little sense of normalcy back to the community as even the first day of school had to be pushed back this year.

“We have all the resources that our families and students need to be in school here with us,” said Superintendent Anna Shepherd.

Wednesday looked like a truly normal day in Floyd County.

It was a little foggy for the first day of school, but it has been and continues to be a long road back for so many in the community.

In late June, three officers were killed in the line of duty along with a police dog, with more injured.

The devastating loss made worse less than a month later with flash flooding destroying parts of the region, causing the school year to be pushed back by two weeks to tend to the natural disaster.

“We still have families that are not back in their homes,” Shepherd said. “It was necessary, the first two weeks, to push back because our schools became hubs for the community, or many community centers and we had showers open at our schools, we had washers and dryers.”

At Allen Elementary, teachers were excited to welcome back the more than 450 students to the classroom.

Across the county, around 5,200 students went back to school Wednesday.

There were lots of smiles from so many kids as they got that first day of school underway.

Some of them may be too young to understand what has happened during the last few months. But, nonetheless, those smiles, their energy, their innocence, are hopefully playing a role in helping the community continue to heal.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.