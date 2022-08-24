Eastern Ky. family rebuilds following flood damage with help from Christian Appalachian Project

EKY family gets help rebuilding home after flooding.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Slone family has lived in their Knott County home since 1981. They said they have seen flooding before, but nothing like what happened on July 28.

Their home was heavily damaged by flood water, but people have been coming to their side to help rebuild ever since.

This week, the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) was helping make sure the Slone family had a place to call home again.

“I hear that all the time, you know when the water starts getting up you need to start moving,” said Ken Slone. “I never paid that much attention. You [think] you have time - that’s not true. I’ve never seen water come up that fast. Like I said before, I could get out here to move my cars back. It was 6 to 8 inches on our tires and it got worse from that.”

The Slones have been staying in their family room since the flooding.

With the help they have received, they said they hope to be back in the rest of their home in around one week.

