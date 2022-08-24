Charges dismissed against EKY nurse, former coroner

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail(Letcher County Jail)
By Ethan Sirles and Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 10/12/2022: The charges against a Letcher County nurse and former coroner were dismissed.

Marty Baker appeared before a judge in district court on Monday.

A staff member at the Letcher County Clerk’s office confirmed to WYMT Baker’s charges were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

They said the medical records did not meet the definition of serious physical injury.

Original Story:

A healthcare worker and former county official in Letcher County is in jail on felony assault charges.

Whitesburg Police tell WYMT Marty Baker, 48, of Ermine, was arrested Wednesday morning. The incident that led to the arrest warrant happened Sunday morning at a home in West Whitesburg.

Officials say Baker is accused of beating Christopher Puckett, causing severe injuries. Puckett was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington. We do not know his current condition.

Baker served one term as Letcher County Coroner back in 2011 and resigned during his second term. He currently works as a nurse at Whitesburg ARH Hospital.

He was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

ARH Issued an official statement Wednesday afternoon about the arrest. You can read that below.

